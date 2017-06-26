Remy Ma Beats Nicki Minaj, Crowns The New Queen Of Rap | VIDEO

BET Awards has crowned Remy Ma the new queen of rap and the ‘Shether’ rapper couldn’t resist shading Nicki Minaj in her acceptance speech.

It has been an intense year for the two acts, a drama that started after Remy dropped her savage diss song following claims that Nicki Minaj subbed her.

Remy Ma ‼️ Best Female Hip Hop Artist 🏆👑 #BetAwards 👑 pic.twitter.com/fJx42kciid — Rissa 🎈 (@YesItsCarissa) June 26, 2017

Nicki, of course, replied by dropping a number of songs in which she dragged Remy Ma, but the drama reached the peak when the two female acts got nominated for the BET Best Female Hip Hop Artist award, a category Nicki won consecutively for the past seven years.

Now, Remy has been declared the winner and she couldn’t resist shading her arch rival in her speech.

Aye, @NICKIMINAJ I think Remy Ma was talking to you 😳😳😳#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/JRq6cPZACd — The Pullout Bandit (@jumpman1224) June 26, 2017

