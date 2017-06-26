Restaurant worker got sacked for refusing to wear bra to work

22-year-old Kate Hanna, a restaurant worker who served drinks at the Bird and Beer in Beverley in the East Riding of Yorkshire bra free, have been fired, as she claimed managers at the the trendy Californian-themed bar felt her outfit left too little to the imagination.

The Lady who took to Facebook to disclose how angry with the decision the restaurant’s manger took, took a selfie still in her grey T-shirt uniform to prove a point she wasn’t being offensive.

“So, I’ve just got home after being sacked from my job, for refusing to wear a bra,” she wrote on Facebook. “Yesterday an inappropriate s*xual remark was made to me (at work). I felt uncomfortable, objectified and shocked that this had happened. Unfortunately (the manager) saw fit to deal with the situation by telling me that I’m not allowed into work in future unless I’m wearing a bra. This was said to me in front of three other staff members and customers, leaving me feeling body shamed and completely shocked that the blame was being put onto me that I had been sexually harassed at work. I am absolutely disgusted with the blatant lack of respect for my right as a woman to wear whatever makes me personally comfortable. I feel so sad. Nobody should EVER feel the need to hide themselves in order to stay away from unwanted s*xual comments/behaviour.”

The restaurant was forced to turn off the comments section on its Facebook page after the remarks sparked fury on social media. Some were so outraged they began leaving bad reviews for the establishment on Google.

