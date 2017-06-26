Rihanna Shows Off Thick a*s At LAX Airport (Photos)

29-year-old “Wild Thoughts” singer Rihanna let her curly hair flow freely while arriving at LAX Airport and heading through security on Saturday (June 24) in Los Angeles.

She sported a light purple velour tracksuit with a pair of white boots, as well as long pink nails and purple-rimmed shades.

Rihanna really looked comfy and chic for her flight out of town this weekend!

