Monday , 26 June 2017
Robber Caught Stealing In A Church Delivered | Photo

Deolu June 26, 2017

According to reports, the guy pictured kneeling down was caught stealing at Baptist church in Warri. Unlike the jungle justices that usually happen when robbers are caught by people who take laws in their hands, he was prayed for, possibly he will repent from there.

Source: Naijaloaded

