Robber Caught Stealing In A Church Delivered | Photo

According to reports, the guy pictured kneeling down was caught stealing at Baptist church in Warri. Unlike the jungle justices that usually happen when robbers are caught by people who take laws in their hands, he was prayed for, possibly he will repent from there.
Source: Naijaloaded
Ad ==> My Husband Used This to Increase His Manhood size Permanently and Last 25minutes. Click Here!
Ad ==> DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 15Days For Life, Click Here!!!