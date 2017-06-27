Runtown’s Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son

Tuesday , 27 June 2017
Runtown’s baby mama, Selena L recently shared cute photo of their son on Social Media. The beautiful damsel revealed the face of their baby with selfies shared on her story on Instagram.

The young lad named Zamar looked quite healthy and cute in the arms of his mum.

See below:

Runtown recently purchased a Lamborghini Gallardo rumored to be worth around N150 million.
