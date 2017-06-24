Sallah Party: Nigerian Prison Inmates Gifted With Rams And Cows

In the spirit of Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, eighteen rams and five cows have been donated to the inmates of a Nigerian prison.

Jigawa Government has donated 18 rams and five cows to the state command of Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) for distribution to inmates in the state for Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The NPS Spokesman in the state, Mr Adam Muhammad, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Saturday that the animals were distributed among the 11 prisons in the state.

He added that the government also donated two cows and four rams to officers and men of the command.

He commended the Jigawa Government for the kind gesture.

According to him, it will enable the inmates and officials to celebrate the forthcoming Sallah happily.