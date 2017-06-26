See Davido’s Birthday Gift To Long Time Friend

Nigerian superstar Davido yesterday June 25th celebrated with his longtime friend Lateef Biola simply known as LT on his birthday.

The DMW boss posted a photo of himself with LT on his Instagram page and captioned it:

Happy birthday my right hand man @lt_ddon !! Been taking care of me since I was 12 years old!! I love u g!!!!! WE UP LETS BALL!!!

He then put up another photo of a petrol tanker revealing that LT had always wanted to own his own Oil & Gas business and this is his own contribution towards that dream.

He wrote:

Happy birthday bro !! U been with me since I was 12 .. even before I even thought doing music ! U said you wanted to set up an OIL AND GAS company ! It’s ur birthday so I went and got u a tanker!!!!! Sha give me free diesel lol! Congrats to LATINO OIL AND GAS!!!

See the post below:

