See the fancy lifestyle of Yemi Osinbajo’s daughter (photos)

Kiki Osinbajo is the first and one of the beautiful daughters of the Vice President (VP) of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and wife Dolapo. Other siblings include Kanyinsola and Fiyinfoluwa.

It could be recalled that Kiki’s pictures were the first to be seen among her siblings when her father was elected as the vice president of Nigeria and ever since, the beautiful young lady has become an internet sensation. After her father emerged at the vice president, the University of Lagos (Unilag) graduate Kiki Osinbajo can categorically be listed among the rich kids of Nigerian millionaires and she has never let her fans down.

The 24-year-old lady has carved a niche for herself in the fashion industry and she never forgets to slay either in a pair of jeans and top, a simple short or long gown or even in Ankara fabrics. Kiki has been termed the slayer.

However, her love for photo shoots can’t be compared to none because if she is not spending time with her cousins, her parents or with her NGOs, Kiki can be found taking pictures in the studio and attending one function to another.

Aside from just lounging in the wealth of her father, Kiki decided to build a platform for herself which is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with. The young lady is the founder of Fight For Our Soldiers Nigeria, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO).

The foundation was developed majorly to show love to the little children who have little or no means of survival as well as women especially widows, so they can be able to feed their family.

