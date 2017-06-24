See List Of Nigerian Universities That Increased Tuition Fees

In a statement released on Thursday by the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) – the University of Ibadan chapter, Dr. Deji Omole, no fewer than 38 universities across Nigeria have increased their school fees.

According to reports, the latest increment might be attributed to poor funding by the federal and state governments as ASUU poorly rated the President Muhammadu Buhari in the area of funding of university education.

ASUU also noted that it will be difficult for any Nigeria university to effectively compete globally with the attitude of Buhari not to allocate enough budgetary allocation as prescribed by UNESCO to fund education.

The statement which assessed the two years of Buhari in office, lamented that the current government had made Nigerians poorer, adding that public education was not taken seriously because most children of the rich and those in high offices do not school in Nigeria.

Below is a list of tuition increment in some universities as collated by Vanguard, in the order of institution, old fees, new fees…

1. UNILAG — N14,500 to N63,500

2. ABU — N27,000 to N41,000

3. UNN — N60,450 to N66,950

4. OAU — N19,700 to N57,700

5. UNIZIK — N20,100 to N65,920

6. BUK — N26,000 to N40,000

7. UNIABUJA — N39,300 to N42,300

8. UDU — N32,000 to N43,000

9. NOUN — N36,000 to N41,000

10. UNIBEN — N12,000 to N49,500

11. UNILORIN — N16,000 to N75,500

12. FUTA — N13,560 to N83,940

13. FUTMINNA — N20,000 to N37,000

14. FUNAAB — N18,250 to N33,000

15. UNICAL — N30,500 to N42,750

16. UNIUYO — N71,000 to N84,250

17. FCET Akoka — N16,000 to N40,000

18. Osun Varsity — N95,000 to N135,500

19. ANSU — N76,000 to N139,000

20. LASU — N96,750 to N158,250

21. IBBU — N25000 to N52,000

22. IMSU — N120,000 to N150,000

23. PLASU — N50,000 to N100,000

24. MAPOLY — N57,000 to N75,000

25. Ibadan Poly — N30,000 to N50,000

26. Abia Poly — N56,550 to N61,000

27. Auchi Poly — N14,800 to N28,000

28. Osustech — N70,000 to N80,000

29. ESUT — N104,900 to N124,900

30. KWARAPOLY — N28,000 to N44,000

31. LAUTECH — N65,000 to N72,500

32. TASUED — N66,500 to N76,500

33. Afe Babalola — N675,000 to N1,075,000

34. Igbinedion — N540,000 to N820,000

35. Crawford — N400,000 to N600,000

36. Redeemers — N545,000 to N605,000

37. Covenant — N774,500 to N814,500

38. Benson Idahosa — N284,300 to N1,150,000.00

