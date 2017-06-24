See The Message DJ Cuppy Sent to Her Exes

Broken relationship is not only peculiar to those in the middle or lower classes, it can also be found in upper class as Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy daughter of Billionaire Businessman, Otedola has also got a share of.

The beautiful Dj who held a glass of champagne in the photo took to her Instagram page to pen down few message to all her exes which read,”

“Dear Exes, You Used To Be My Cup Of Tea… But I Drink Champagne Now! #CuppyOnAMission”

