See Nigerian man who steals hotel property barely 24 hours after employed as staff (Photo)

A Newly employed staff of a popular hotel has been arrested for allegedly stealing two laptops barely 24 hours after he was employed.

The 29-year-old was said to have visited the hotel in the early hours of Friday, June 23, in a bid to seek for employment, and was he employed by the management of the hotel on the spot after serious plea.

After closing from work later that night, two laptops were reported missing and investigations revealed that the newly employed staff had made away with the company’s properties.

He was then handed over to the police after he was arrested by the Hotel security guards at white sand stadium, idera ilu.

The hotel manager said:

