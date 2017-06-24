Sunday , 25 June 2017
See How This Nigerian Policewoman Celebrates Birthday | Photos

Deolu June 24, 2017

Gone are the days when women in the police force weren’t appealing to the eyes as the so-called ‘slay queens’ on social media have taken membership with the security outfit.

 
Pretty Nigerian police officer, Nwikabari Jane marked her birthday with a special police customized cake.
The lady who lives in Port Harcourt, Rivers State took to social media to share the photos and thanked God for adding another year to her life.
Netizens have commented on her good looks as some make folks hope to get more details about her.
See more photos:

Source: Tori

