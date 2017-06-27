See Why Nollywood Actor, Uche Maduagwu Wants To Commit Suicide Over Emma Nyra

Self-acclaimed Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has given us one way he intends to kill himself and why.

The social media “ranter” revealed this when he said he has an interest in Nigerian singer, Emma Nyra and he will jump off third mainland bridge if the singer refuses to date him.

We would think that as smart as Uche is he would’ve jumped because the probability is high that Emma Nyra will not pay attention to him, but what does it cost a man to dream? Nothing… and No, he hasn’t jumped yet, because he still had time to type this message and definitely wait for Emma Nyra’s attention.

Welldone Oga Uche!

(Nigeriafilms)

