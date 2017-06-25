See Photos Of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde As She Gives Back In India!

The African development bank for their 52nd Forum Year In India , invited Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde to speak on a panel to bridge the gap between Nollywood and Bollywood and the inclusion of Africa in cinema.

At the conclusion of the event, Omotola in her own style, invited other attendees to come with her to the Mother Teresa Orphanage Home in Ahmedabad, India. All who came donated food items and spent time with the children at the orphanage. With Omotola leading the group.

Others were Victor Oladokun, Omoni Oboli, Bollywood actress Rekha Rana and Bollywood producer Raj Kumar.

Source: Naijaloaded

