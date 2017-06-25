See a serving Nigerian Soldier who assisted Evans in kidnapping his victims (Pictured)

The police have arrested a soldier, Lance Corporal, Victor Chukwunonso, as a gang member of the notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike aka Evans.

As shared by popular journalist and Manager at NTA, Becky Ebanehita Madojemu, On Facebook she wrote;

‘SECURITY UPDATE

A Serving Lance Corporal in The Nigeria Army, L/Cpl Victor Chukwunonso with Army No: 09/NA/64/6317, Attached to Nigeria Army Band Corps, Abatti Barrack, Surulere, Lagos.

Native of Onitsha, Anambra State was Arrested by IRT today 23/6/17 at about 2100hrs in OJO Area of Lagos.

Cpl Victor Confessed to have followed Evans for kidnapping in Lagos State 3 times where he Got 2million, 1.5million and 3Million Naira Respectively as his Share.

Serious efforts to arrest remaining Gang members in Progress.’