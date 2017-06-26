Seyi Shay Enjoys ‘Motherhood’, Shows Off Her Two Adopted Children

London born Nigerian-based singer and songwriter, Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, professionally known by her stage name Seyi Shay, took to Instagram stories to show off her two lovely adopted children.

According to the proud mum, she adopted them because their future is so bright – she says both of them, a boy and a girl, are in private universities and are just home for the holidays.

She said:

“I adopted these two because their futures are so bright, I had to wear Ray Bans to talk to them when I met them. Both in private universities and home for the holidays. Proud mum. I have two hearts. Ray of hope.

Here’s what she shared:

