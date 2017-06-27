Shocking: Foursquare Gospel Church Pastor Accused Of Demanding $ex From Members | Photos

As shared by human rights lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye….

‘PASTOR ACCUSED OF DEMANDING FOR s*x FROM AN EMPLOYEE

Pastor Excel Ogbeide of FOUR SQUARE GOSPEL CHURCH has been been accused of demanding for from 4 female employees of a company known as International Recruitment Services, owned and managed by the pastor and his wife.

Picture of the 4 victims is attached, numbered 1 – 4 is shown below, together with a picture of the Pastor and his wife. According to the complaint that came to DPA, the Pastor refused to pay salary and commission owed because the staff refused to agree to $ex.

At this point, this is only an allegation and the Pastor is presumed innocent of any crime until convicted in a court of law. But clearly, the complainant has presented sufficient evidence to warrant DPA to demand that the outstanding salary and commission be paid immediately’.

Source: Naijaloaded

