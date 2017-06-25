Singer 9ice Talks About What His Typical Daily Routine Is

The first thing I do once I wake up is to pray to God, then I make sure I check on my family after that.

I do some light exercise before I think of checking my phones to read messages and attend to them.

After checking my phones, I have a mental plan of my day before I have my bath. Once I am done with that, I have breakfast and leave home.

I am currently promoting some of my new songs so most of my days are filled with interviews and meetings.

If my schedule is not tight, I go to the studio to record some songs. I try my best not to get home very late and I hardly go to clubs except I have a performance.

Once I get home, I spend time with my family, we talk about how our day went and from there, I hit the bed.

Before I sleep, I reminisce about the day, things I did right or wrong with the aim of improving on myself.

That is how I spend my typical day.

Source: Naijaloaded

