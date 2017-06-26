Monday , 26 June 2017
Singer Niyola Defines Who A Queen Is With Semi-unclad Photograph

Young June 26, 2017

The singer took to her page on IG to define who a queen is. One of her fans however didn’t agree with her definition and she simply replied saying, ‘it’s not meant for you’. Lol. Here’s her definition of a Queen;

Ladies !A Queen is a king maker , not just the wife of a king o ! she bears the princess and prince who is to become king and SHE prepares him to be king all his life . She has a whole community look up to her to learn and emulate . A Queen protects , exudes Grace , honour , RESPECT, self control , wisdom ! What you are clad in doesn’t make you queen , not even a crown . Being royal is innate . It is NOT queenly to have an unbridled tongue and a lousy attitude . Being rude doesn’t make you seem tough , it makes you RUDE and classless ! #nuffsaid

