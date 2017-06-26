Monday , 26 June 2017
Singer Seyi Shay Adopts Two Children, Shows Them On Social Media (Photo)

Jo Daniel June 26, 2017

London born Nigerian-based singer and songwriter, Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, known by her stage name Seyi Shay, took to Instagram stories to show off her two lovely adopted children.

According to the proud mum, she adopted them because their future is so bright – she says both of them, a boy and a girl, are in private universities and are just home for the holidays.

See photo below:-

 

Source: Instagram

