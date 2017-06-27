Why I Sold ‘Monkey Tail’ – Woman Tells NDLEA

A trader who sells dried Indian hemp soaked in alcoholic drinks (popularly known as Monkey Tail) has told officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency that she deals in the product because it was the drink of choice by her customers.

Adesola Kolawole, a mother of two, said she made an average of N5,000 daily with which she used to sustain her family.

“Most customers who are young people and adult men prefer to drink alcohol mixed with hemp to get high,” said Mrs. Kolawole, 30, who hails from Ekiti State.

“We sell a shot for N50 only and it is my source of livelihood.”

The Seme Command of the NDLEA said in a statement on Tuesday that it arrested Mrs. Kolawole and two others, Sade Oyewale, 44, and Kadijat Mojeet, 36, in Badagry, Lagos, for dealing in Indian hemp.

According to the agency, the three women allegedly used their compounds as hideouts for the sale and smoking of cannabis thereby constituting a nuisance to members of the community.

Source: Naijaloaded

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: