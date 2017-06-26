Monday , 26 June 2017
‘I sold my soul to satan so what? I don’t want no heaven” – Nigerian Lady Rants

A South-African based Nigerian lady, left her audience in total shock after she allegedly ‘acknowledged Satan as her lord and personal saviour’.

In a photo caption on Facebook the Enugu born wrote ‘HAIL SATAN‘ and in a post she wrote;

STUPID JOBLESS POOR HUNGRY NIGERIANS ,,I SOLD MY SOUL TO SATAN SO WHAT ??IT’S MY LIFE AND SOUL SO I DECIDE ON WHICH MASTER TO TRADE IT WITH ..
I DON’T WANT NO HEAVEN WITHOUT MONEY
HAIL SATAN . NDI ASIRI DOT COM’.

See screenshot below…

