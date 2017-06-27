Learning how to start a conversation about s*x with your girlfriend is one of the most important things you can do in your dating life. If you cannot talk about s*x with your girlfriend, then you should not be having it. Great s*x comes with honest conversations and open talk. If you want to start a conversation about s*x with your girlfriend, there are a few good ways to bring up the subject.

The philosophical method. Begin by asking her if she thinks it’s wrong to have s*x before marriage or to watch P0*n. This will open you up to talking about many aspects of s*x and you will learn how she feels about the subject. If she answers with a simple yes or no, she might be feeling uncomfortable talking about it. Ask her why she feels the way she does about these subjects and the conversation can go from there.

Talking in the moment. When you are engaging in s*xual activities, such as making out, you can perform actions and ask if she likes them one by one. Start by kissing her neck and asking if she likes that. This is also a good time to ask about any s*xual fantasies she has since she may be more open to talking about them while she is aroused.

The direct method. The most mature way to start a conversation about s*x with your girlfriend is to simply ask her what method of birth control she prefers. If you are planning to have s*x with your girlfriend, this is one of the most important things that you will need to know. She will probably tell you whether or not she is on the pill. This can open the conversation up to other aspects of s*x.

Having a conversation about s*x with your girlfriend does not have to be awkward. Before you have s*x, you should be able to talk and even laugh about it together. And by having a conversation about s*x, you can create a plan for birth control, which is one of the most important things you can do for your relationship.

source: Mademen