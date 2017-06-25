I Still Iron My Wife’s Clothes – Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has said that he still iron, press his wife’s clothes.

While speaking through his official Twitter handle to millions of his followers on Saturday, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, disclosed that he still irons his wife’s clothes.

The renowned pastor, in a series of tweets on humility, said, “I still iron/press my wife’s clothes when I’m allowed to. If you are a true leader, you must always be ready to serve, even when no one can see you.”

While speaking further, Adeboye said that any RCCG Pastor who is not humble, was not ordained by him.

He said; “If you find a RCCG pastor that is not humble, then it means I wasn’t the one who ordained him or her.”