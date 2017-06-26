I still respect Funke Akindele – Juliana Olayode

Months ago, it was reported that budding actress, Juliana Olayode, has been cut off from popular TV series, Jenifa’s Diary. Olayode, who acts the role of Toyosi, is one of the lead actors in the series produced by Funke Akindele, so many were taken aback at the news.

Sunday Scoop reached out to the actress when the news broke out but she refused to comment on what actually transpired.

However, she decided to break her silence with a long post on her website in which she detailed the relationship she had with Funke Akindele from the time she was chosen to be a part of the series.

Even though she didn’t actually say what led to their estrangement, Olayode stated that she went beyond her brief as an actress by being a make-up artiste, prayer partner, costumier, caterer, cleaner, accountant, among others for Funke.

A part of the post reads, “I lived with Aunty Funke while set was on, so I counted it my duty to clean the house. She lived in a duplex at Chevron at that time, so I cleaned the entire house. Sweeping and mopping from room to room. Scrubbing bathroom after bathroom. I arranged wardrobe after wardrobe, laid one bed after another. You would not know any of these if I am not saying this. I did all this with joy. She was special to me and you serve those you love.”

However, when Sunday Scoop reached out to the actress, she simply said, “I have said all I have to say on my website. I don’t have anything more to say beyond that. I still respect Aunty Funke and I will always do because she impacted my life in a positive manner.”

Source: Punch

