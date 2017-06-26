These tips may help you delay early Release

Premature Release occurs when a man ejaculates during s*xual intercourse sooner than he or his partner would like or achieves satisfaction. Premature Release is one of the most common complaints affecting men from time to time—one out of three men have indicated they have experienced premature Release. It often occurs early in relationships when s*xual excitement, anxiety and overstimulation are common features.

When it occurs infrequently, premature Release is not generally a reason for concern.

Premature Release is identified using the following criteria:

Release occurs within one minute of penetration.

Release cannot be controlled or delayed in all more most cases.

It causes frustration and distress, and a tendency to avoid s*xual interaction.

Premature Release is more common in younger men who are finding out about s*xual activity and s*xual relationships, and in men of all ages after a long period of abstinence. Premature Release is rarely caused by any underlying disease, structural or physical problems.

Performance anxiety may be the major cause of premature Release, and talking to your s*xual partner about your feelings may help in dealing with the issue. Remember that it is a common experience for men and women. Relax more and the problem often goes away.

Here are several tips and methods you can try to help with issues of premature Release.

Self-Distraction

If your arousal levels are getting too high and a climax is beginning, take a deep breath and think about something else, something very boring if possible—you’ve probably heard the popular culture advice, “think about baseball!” When you are less aroused but maintaining an erection you can then continue.

“Stop-and-Start” Method

If you find yourself nearing climax, withdraw your man-hood from your partner and allow yourself to relax enough to prevent Release. By starting and stopping s*xual stimulation, you can learn to prolong the s*xual experience and delay Release.

“Squeeze” Method

This method involves either the man or his partner squeezing (fairly firmly) the end or the tip of the man-hood for 10 to 20 seconds when Release is imminent, withholding stimulation for about 30 seconds, and then continuing stimulation. This can be repeated until Release is desired. The stop-and-start method can be used with the squeeze method as well.

Desensitizing Creams

Creams can be used to desensitize the end of the man-hood. They act like a local or topical anesthetic. Thicker condoms can also desensitize by decreasing sensitivity and therefore stimulation, thus prolonging the s*xual act.

More Foreplay

Stimulate your partner to a state of high arousal before you have your private parts touched, that way Release and climax can be achieved about the same time.

self service

Practice different methods by yourself to learn how your body responds to stimulation and how to delay Release. Getting to know your feelings and sensations gives you the chance to gain confidence.

Remember getting good at s*x and overcoming premature Release can take a bit of time. Practice makes perfect. If you find that things are not improving then help is available from s*x therapists who are experts in this field.

source: Verywell

