Tuesday , 27 June 2017
FCMB

Time Will Tell’: Tekno Is Better Than Wizkid? (BET Award)

Young June 27, 2017

MMMG star artiste and ‘Pana’ crooner, Tekno, has reacted to losing this year’s BET’s African Best Act Award to Wizkid, who won the award for the second time.

Tekno who shared a photo with a moody face, captioned it “time will tell”, and some of his followers have linked this to what happened at the awards last night..

Tekno has over the year proven to be a star that won’t stop giving hits any time soon and his exceptional African spice is a premise to prove he’s a legend in the making..

Here’s what people are saying about his post..

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

D’Banj Unveils Album Art & Release Date For His “King Don Come” Album (Photo)

DKM Records head huncho D’Banj has revealed the artwork to his upcoming album “ King …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946