Time Will Tell’: Tekno Is Better Than Wizkid? (BET Award)

MMMG star artiste and ‘Pana’ crooner, Tekno, has reacted to losing this year’s BET’s African Best Act Award to Wizkid, who won the award for the second time.

Tekno who shared a photo with a moody face, captioned it “time will tell”, and some of his followers have linked this to what happened at the awards last night..

Tekno has over the year proven to be a star that won’t stop giving hits any time soon and his exceptional African spice is a premise to prove he’s a legend in the making..

Here’s what people are saying about his post..

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: