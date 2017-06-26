Tinsel Star, Ireti Doyle, Packs Out Of Husband’s House As 20 Year Marriage Hit The Rocks

Tinsel star, Iretiola Doyle’s 20 year old union with her man, Patrick Doyle, has allegedly hit the rocks.

According to sources, the couple are no longer cohabiting. The mother of four was reported to have moved out of her husband’s home and into her apartment at Anthony Village in Lagos over unknown issues.

Iretiola Doyle who reportedly moved away from her husband and children said when asked why she no longer appears at events with her man:

“We are both busy people and you find that, in any one given weekend, we’ve both been invited to three or four different events where all three or four people are expecting to see us so we play it smart, we share it; if you’ve seen one you’ve seen the other.”

However, Playgroundng reported that “it is unclear why their marriage hit the rocks but the duo peacefully separated and remain friends.”

Source: Naijaloaded

