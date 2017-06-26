Tips To Treat And Avoid The Fungus Among Us

We all have yeast on our skin, and for the most part we never know it’s there…

But when we do, it’s quite annoying, itchy and uncomfortable. Some can be downright deadly. So how can you avoid a yeast or fungal infection?

First you need to understand how they develop. Yeast (single cells) will proliferate into a fungal (long chains of yeast) skin rash when you have excessive and localized skin moisture or sweating. That’s why you see more fungal infections occurring during the hot and humid summer months, especially ringworm, jock itch and athlete’s foot.

With summer practically here you may need to take extra steps to keep problematic areas dry. Don’t hang out in a wet bathing suit longer than needed, and don’t forget to dry all the nooks and crannies well after bathing.

But there are a few other things that increase your risk for a fungal infection, including:

An imbalance in your skin’s pH level due to something you are eating, medication you are taking or excessive stressors (mental, emotional, physical)

Consuming high amounts of simple carbohydrates (refined sugar feeds yeast)

A repeated mechanical skin injury (e.g. chaffing, rubbing)

A food sensitivity (e.g. gluten in wheat, rye, spelt, triticale)

A sensitivity to something your skin is coming in contact with, like a topical ingredient (lotions, soap, perfume, cleansers, etc.)

There’s also some misunderstanding surrounding some fungal infections. Hopefully you already know that “ringworm” (tinea corporis) is definitely not a worm; it’s just a common fungal infection that manifests as a pink, itchy, circular rash on your trunk or extremity skin. Other body areas that are common places for fungal infections include feet (athlete’s foot), the groin (jock itch), scalp/beard area (tinea capitis/barbae), the v**ina (yeast), mouth (thrush), and nails (onychomycosis). There is one other common “tinea” called pityriasis versicolor.

Fortunately, skin fungal infections are easy to diagnose and treat…

Treatment for fungal infections

Skin and nail fungal infections come in about 40 species. The most common ones are Trichophyton, Microsporum, and Epidermophyton and are easy to detect and treat.

Prescription treatment is pretty simple:

Skin areas: Nizoral (ketoconazole) 2% cream applied twice daily for 2 weeks

Nails: Lamisil (terbinafine) 250 mg pill taken daily for 3 months

Mouth: nystatin oral suspension several times daily for 1-2 weeks

v**ina: Diflucan (fluconazole) 150 mg pill taken every other day for 3 days

Pityriasis Versicolor, typically on trunk of the body or shoulders: topical selenium sulfide, ketoconazole, or pyrithione zinc

But if you’d prefer to try the natural route before resorting to pharmaceuticals, apple cider vinegar has a strong reputation as a fungal eradicator because of its antimicrobial properties. It’s mildly acidic, so depending on where your infection is, you might want to do a dab test first to test for skin sensitivity. You can dilute it a little with water, but of course that could cut down on its effectiveness. To be effective you would need to apply apple cider vinegar at least three times a day for several days.

Other natural remedies reported to be effective against fungal infections include plain yogurt, coconut oil and some essential oils such as tea tree oil, olive leaf extract and lavender oil.

Systemic infections

Most often, fungal infections are localized, affecting a specific body part or area. But a systemic infection is one that may affect many areas of the body, including internal organs and systems. Candida albicans, the yeast most commonly found on (and in) humans, has proven to be especially dangerous in this respect.

Candida albicans is an opportunistic pathogen that is the 4th leading cause of hospital-acquired infections. In this environment is can become a serious infection of the blood, heart, brain, eyes, bones, etc. In this context, candidemia (candida in the bloodstream) is a life-threatening infection and commonly results in costly, long hospital stays with poor outcomes. For example, among 529 infected patients, death attributable to candidemia ranged between 19% and 24%, while hospitalization costs increased from $6,000 to $29,000 and length of stay increased from 3 to 13 days compared to non-infected patients. Treatment consists of aggressive IV antifungal medications and close monitoring.

Some common medications can upset your body’s pH and make your body ripe for candida to flourish, most notably broad-spectrum antibiotics and oral corticosteroids. An overabundance of sugar in your diet can also be problematic, leading to chronic candida.

Chronic candida is a similar infection, in that its symptoms are systematic. But while certainly capable of dragging your health down and being responsible for myriad non-descript symptoms, it’s not often as severe, though recent research may link chronic candida with schizophrenia.

Chronic candida usually begins when candida overproduces in the digestive tract where it breaks down the intestinal lining so that large proteins can abnormally penetrate into your bloodstream (this is known as Leaky Gut). This is mainly due to chronic unhealthy foods (refined sugars), medications (antibiotics, corticosteroids), diabetes mellitus or a weakened immune system. Any of these factors contributes to an environment perfect for candida to overpopulate.

Symptoms may be as simple as sugar cravings or new food sensitivities to dairy, eggs, corn or gluten. Or they may be more specific such as fatigue, mood disorder, recurring sinus or urinary infections, IBS or “brain fog.”

Treatment consists of a 3-7 day “candida cleanse.” This cleanse consists of

The “candida diet”: eliminate simple sugar and foods that are rapidly broken down into sugars; fermented (sauerkraut, kimchi) and organic vegetables, and kefir (probiotics)

Probiotic supplementation

Bentonite clay to bind and remove intestinal toxins

Coconut oil, clove, or oregano oil supplementation

Milk thistle to boost liver detoxification

Less common systemic fungal infections

These other systemic fungal infections are not common because they generally only occur in people who have suppressed immune systems. Examples are organ transplant recipients, people who have AIDS, who are on chemotherapy/immune system suppressants or who have diabetes or lung disease. Therefore, as with all systemic fungal infections, they occur because of a deficiency in your immune system or if somehow there is a “right environment” for such fungi to grow in your body.

Other types of fungal infections can occur by being exposed to fungal spores (which can persist on hard surfaces due to their resistance to heat, drying, or chemicals), from the air, soil, or bird droppings.

These include the following:

Aspergillosis: occurs in people with lung diseases or weakened immune systems

Blastomycosis: lives in moist soil in parts of the United States and Canada

Coccidioidomycosis: a fungus found primarily in the southwestern United States and parts of Mexico. Central and South America

Cryptococcosis: this can infect the brain (causing meningitis) in people with HIV/AIDS. Also the fungus Cryptococcus gattii lives in tropical soil, the U.S. Pacific Northwest, and also British Columbia

Histoplasmosis: in the environment where there are bird or bat droppings. An estimated 60% to 90% of people living in near the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys have been exposed during their lifetime.

Pneumocystis: mainly in those affects people with weakened immune systems

Sporothrix: this lives throughout the world in soil and plants

Again, treatment consists of IV fluconazole and other more aggressive antifungal medications and close monitoring.

source: Easyhealthoptions

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: