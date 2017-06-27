Tuesday , 27 June 2017
Tragic: Bus Carrying Child Dance Group Crashes Killing 15

Deolu June 27, 2017

A tragic incident has taken place in Argentina where a bus conveying a dance group comprising of children crashed in a fatal accident killing over a dozen.

At least 15 people, most of them children, were killed when a bus carrying a youth dance group crashed in Argentina’s western Mendoza province.

The group of about 50 included teachers, parents and dancers between the ages of five and 15-years-old.

The group had travelled from Grand Bourg, a suburb of Buenos Aires, to dance in a competition in San Rafael, Mendoza.

Authorities were still investigating the cause of the accident.

According to reports, the bus seems to have lost control on a tight curve on Argentina’s Route 144.

Local media reported the bus, which was driven by a pair of father-son drivers, was not licensed to operate commercially after their operating license expired.

Source: Tori

