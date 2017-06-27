Tragic: Bus Carrying Child Dance Group Crashes Killing 15

A tragic incident has taken place in Argentina where a bus conveying a dance group comprising of children crashed in a fatal accident killing over a dozen.
At least 15 people, most of them children, were killed when a bus carrying a youth dance group crashed in Argentina’s western Mendoza province.
The group of about 50 included teachers, parents and dancers between the ages of five and 15-years-old.
The group had travelled from Grand Bourg, a suburb of Buenos Aires, to dance in a competition in San Rafael, Mendoza.
Authorities were still investigating the cause of the accident.
According to reports, the bus seems to have lost control on a tight curve on Argentina’s Route 144.
Local media reported the bus, which was driven by a pair of father-son drivers, was not licensed to operate commercially after their operating license expired.
Source: Tori
