Tragic: NYSC Member Shot Dead In Bayelsa

Gunmen, suspected to be robbers, have shot dead a 30-year-old corps member and dispossessed him of his money and other valuables in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

The Police Public Relations Officer at the Bayelsa Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on Sunday in Yenagoa.

Mr. Butswat said preliminary investigation showed that the killing was cult related adding that detailed investigation was ongoing to unravel those behind the dastardly act and apprehend them.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening on Melford Okilo Road, INEC/Kpansia area of Yenagoa metropolis.

The victim, Samuel Collins, was a graduate of Engineering from the University of Benin.

Mr. Collins was accosted by the hoodlums at INEC Road junction on his way to the Nigerian Content Development and Management Board’s office on Isaac Boro Expressway, where he was undergoing training.

According to witnesses at the scene, the young man was gunned down when he tried to drag his phones and valuables with his assailants.

A witness, who wished anonymity, said Mr. Collins was shot by the gunmen at a close range on his head.

Source: Naijaloaded

