Wednesday , 28 June 2017
Tunde & Wunmi Obe Celebrate 29 Years Of Friendship, 19 Years Of Marriage

Deolu June 27, 2017

Oh dear! The couple are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary today and Tunde says it’s also their 29th year of friendship! Huge!! Speaking about it on social media,

He said;

1/HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, MY QUEEN!! @WunmiObe As we rock & celebrate 29yrs of friendship & 19yrs of marriage, we must first give…

2/ credit to Baba God for giving us the grace to recognize true love, when we found it, many years ago.. For keeping us in good health…

3/For our beautiful children… For all we’ve been able to achieve.. If I had to do it all again, I’d choose u over & over again,sweetheart!

Source:Naijaloaded

