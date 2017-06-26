Monday , 26 June 2017
UFC Fighter Justine Kish Literally Gets The Shit Beaten Out Of Her | See Photos

Deolu June 26, 2017

A female fighter has left many people in shock after she defecated on the floor during a brutal fight with her opponent.

A UFC fighter embarrassed herself after she defecated on the floor during brutal fight with an opponent on Sunday night fight.
The fighter identified as Justine Kish was trying to wriggle her way out of a killer rear unclad choke courtesy of Felice Herrig during “UFC Fight Night” in Oklahoma last night when her bowels betrayed her.
Kish lost the fight and the contents of her colon.
Afterward, Kish joked about the situation — saying, “I am a warrior, and I will never quit #ShitHappens haha be back soon.”

Source: Tor

