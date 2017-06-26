How To Use Essential Oils To Fight Flu Fast

The flu season is still in full swing. In fact, according to officials, it is off and running and ramping up fast.

If you’ve been to your doctor lately, you know you can’t even walk into the office without being asked if you’ve had your flu vaccine.

But, you may want to wait before you let them pull out that needle.

Flu shots can cause everything from milder symptoms like aches and pains, headaches, allergic reactions and fever to severe neurological conditions that end in weakness and paralysis. And many people, including my colleague Dr. Michael Cutler, have doubts about the effectiveness of the flu vaccine.

Fortunately, there are many ways to naturally boost your immune system that can be used to help you avoid the flu and get you feeling better more quickly if you do end up sick.

Essential oils are one of the best ways to do this at home and they are safe and easy to use. They are basically the concentrated extracts from trees, herbs and grasses. Many boast anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties and their medicinal use can even be traced back to the Bible.

Flu Fighters

First, let’s take a look at the essential oils you should be using right now to keep your immune system running strong to fight off those flu germs.

Lavender, eucalyptus, lemon, rosemary, tea tree and thyme are all immune stimulants. You can also use garlic, sandalwood, cinnamon, German Chamomile and peppermint.

The easiest way to use them is to make a blend of your favorites and store them in a dark glass container. You can use this blend to:

Put in your essential oil diffuser to purify the air.

Dilute in a carrier oil, like almond or jojoba oil, and rub it into the soles of your feet.

Add it to your personal care products.

Mix with Epsom salts and take a healing bath.

With essential oils, always remember to test on a small patch of skin first to make sure you don’t have a reaction, especially if you have sensitive skin.

Symptom Relief

If you do still find yourself sick with the flu, there are many oils that can provide relief from your symptoms and get you feeling better faster.

Lavender and chamomile help relieve sinus pressure and soothe headaches and other body aches caused by the flu. You can add them to your diffuser or even put a few drops into a pot of boiling water so that you can inhale the steam.

You can also use drops of eucalyptus, cypress or peppermint under your pillow at night to reduce the cough so you can get the rest you need to heal.

Inhaling eucalyptus, rosemary or lemon oils is great for helping that stuffy nose. Use them in your diffuser or put a few drops on a warm washcloth and hold it up to your nose to inhale the soothing vapors. If you nose is sore or red, be careful not to let the cloth touch your skin, especially if your skin is sensitive.

Cinnamon leaf oil is useful for increasing blood flow, warmth and healing. Drop it to your bath, put it in your diffuser, or add a few drops to a carrier oil and rub it into the bottoms of your feet.

Finally, sandalwood can help you overcome the stress and fatigue flu causes for your body. A warm bath with a few drops of sandalwood will do wonders to help you recover.

Don’t Wait until You’re Sick

The flu is spreading fast and the time to start using essential oils to help your body is before you get sick. Grab these flu-fighting essential oils and use them daily to kill the germs that cause the flu. And, if the flu does get its hold on you, you now have a guide to the oils that will help you feel better fast.

source: Easyhealthoptions

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: