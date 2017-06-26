VIDEO: What Marvis Has To Say About Her Relationship With Efe In The BBNaija House

One of the finalists at the recently concluded Big Brother Naija 2017, Marvis in an interview on DelarueTV‘s “The Core” show spoke about her relationship with fellow housemate and eventual winner Efe.

She explained that although they were both perceived to have a connection, she never led him on or gave him an affirmative impression.

Efe the winner of the just concluded BB Naija had stated that Marvis, his supposed in-house boo has to move on with her boyfriend whom she had before entering the BB Naija house.

She also explained what she has been up to since the show ended.

Watch the video below:-

Source: Youtube

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: