I Want To Fight Anthony Joshua In Lagos – British Boxer

The proposed fight between Tyson Fury and British-born boxer of Nigerian descent, Anthony Joshua might take place in the financial hub of Nigeria, Lagos.

Tyson Fury wants to fight Anthony Joshua in front of 180,000 – in Nigeria, The Sun reports.

The two heavyweight boxers are continuing their trash-talking over a potential “Battle of Britain” clash.

And one week after the self-titled “Gypsy King” said he “was more Nigerian” than Joshua, Fury has hinted where he would like to see the fight.

Talking to iFilmTV, Fury admitted it “may not be at Wembley”, saying, “(The AJ fight) might be in Nigeria in Lagos, I’ve heard they’ve got a 180,000-seater there.

“So considering I’m the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ now then we’ll go over there.

“Or it could be in Ireland at Croke Park, that holds a lot of people or it could be at Wembley, you never know.”

Fury is desperate for a return to boxing, having had his belts stri*ped and licence suspended after he admitted taking cocaine. He has earmarked a September return to the ring – and wants a crack at the IBO, IBF and WBO heavyweight champ.

Talking about Joshua’s win over Wladimir Klitschko, Fury said it was “exciting for a boxing fan, but not so good for an actual boxer taking lots of punishment getting bounced off the canvas”.

He added, “It was good for me because he got the best result, he got a lot of mileage out on the clock and got the win to save my money in the bank.

“He got exposed a bit too, everyone knows he’s not irresistible now because he can be sparkled.

“Klitschko let him off the hook and started boxing – I don’t know what he was doing.

“AJ never threw a punch for three rounds and was wobbling on his feet and Klitschko was just looking at him, Shall I knock him out or not’. I think he kept looking at Eddie (Hearn) ‘Shall I do him?’.”