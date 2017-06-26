‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ TV Show ends after sponsor MTN pulled out

Popular Nigerian game show, Who wants to be a millionaire has ended after their sponsor pulled out.

The game show aimed at enriching lots of Nigerians started 13 year ago, 8 October 2004 & hosted by popular presenter and Unical graduate, Frank Edoho.

The show’s host, Frank Edoho announced this break is because the show’s sponsor, MTN Nigeria has pulled out.

Season 13 of the popular family quiz show ended yesterday, 25th of June, 2017 and won’t be back until the show gets a new sponsor.

Below is the formal announcement as announced by the show’s management.

