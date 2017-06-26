“It wasn’t Buhari that spoke’ – FFK, Nigerians react to PMB’s Sallah message

Nigerians have continued to react to the voice message said to have been released by President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians, felicitating with them on the occasion of Eid-el Fitr.

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, says the voice in the recorded audio tape is not that of President Buhari.

In the one minute, two seconds audio aired by BBC, Buhari whose voice was frail, spoke in Hausa. According to the Presidency on Sunday, Buhari, in the voice message ‘thanked Nigerians for their consistent prayers for his well-being.’

The audio has sparked an outrage and many Nigerians have taken to social media to express their concerns.