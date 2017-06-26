Watch Actor Charles Okocha And Mother Show Off Hilarious Dance Moves On Her Birthday

Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha popularly known as Igwe TuPac or Amoshine celebrated his mother as she added a year yesterday, Jun 25.

The actor shared photos and a video with his mother dancing happily. Okocha wrote;

According to Okocha, he was walking down his street in Surulere, when Teco Benson approached him and asked if he was interested in acting.

The actor revealed that he kicked off his career with a one-scene role alongside the late Justice Esiri in Wasted Years.’

Watch video.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: