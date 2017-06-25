Watch Bobrisky asking Nigerians for prayers as he goes for a*s surgery next month

Self-acclaimed king of Snapchat and Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky, who we reported sometime last week is getting ready for his a*s surgery, has come out to ask for prayers from fans – Remember we also reported that the cross-dresser said he was scared of the surgery-ish, and added that he has already deposited money for it.

In the video that is currently making rounds online, the 25 year old apparently scared of the surgery was asking for prayers ‘Guys, pray for mee…Pray for mee’ – He said..Watch video here

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: