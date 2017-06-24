Watch Tonto Dikeh’s Heartbreaking Campaign Against Domestic Violence

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh who levied domestic violence accusations against Churchill recently joined a campaign to support women in abusive relationships.

On International Women’s Day in 2017, Tonto came forth with a video confession of being a victim of domestic violence and getting infected with STDs in her marriage by Oladunni Churchill. Before this, there had been speculations that her marriage had hit the rocks because of her husband’s infidelity with one of his protégé, Rosaline Meurer.

On her Instagram page, Dikeh accused Churchill of murdering their unborn child through domestic violence and being an internet fraudster, popularly known as ‘yahoo boy.

