“I Will Pour Acid On Marvis If I Set My Eyes On Her” – Efe Nation Enrages

So the Efe Nation are filled with serious rage after Marvis “slyed” them recently – she is under fire after she reposted fellow fake housemate, Jon Ogah’s new track ‘Uncle Suru‘ but didn’t do the same for Efe’s new song “Somebody”.

An ardent follower of the Based on logistics pioneer even went as far as saying she would pour acid on Marvis any day she sets her eyes on her.

Though she has deleted the comment but not before the internet got a hold of it… Comments below:

Source: Instagram

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: