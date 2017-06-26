“We will soon make Hausa Nigeria’s official language, whether you like it or not” – Hausa Facebook user brags

Quite everyone is aware of the Hausa spoken Sallah message President Buhari shared to Nigerians in light of the Ramadan celebration…

Well, the message has sparked a lot of criticisms online with some claiming that the President is suffering from speech impairment and memory loss.

His message caused lots of mixed reactions and one Facebook user, Sadiqq Ibrahim, decided to share his notion and state that the Hausa language will soon be the official language of Nigerians.

