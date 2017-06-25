Wizkid beats Davido to clinch 2017 BET Best International Act

Nigerian singer, Wizkid has shaken off competitions from industry rival Davido, Mr Eazi, Tekno to win the 2017 BET best international act in Africa, This is his second time.

Nigerian music acts, Wizkid, Tekno, Davido and Mr. Eazi alongside Shatta Wale, were nominated for the 2017 BET Awards in the highly controversial “Best International Act: Africa Category”.

This year’s award would see Starboy Music boss, Wizkid, winning it for the 2nd time…

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: