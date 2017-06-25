Sunday , 25 June 2017
FCMB

Wizkid beats Davido to clinch 2017 BET Best International Act

Young June 25, 2017

Nigerian singer, Wizkid has shaken off competitions from industry rival Davido, Mr Eazi, Tekno to win the 2017 BET best international act in  Africa, This is his second time.

Nigerian music acts, Wizkid, Tekno, Davido and Mr. Eazi alongside Shatta Wale, were nominated for the 2017 BET Awards in the highly controversial “Best International Act: Africa Category”.

This year’s award would see Starboy Music boss, Wizkid, winning it for the 2nd time…

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

“My husband doesn’t mind me twerking” – Mercy Johnson claps back at trolls

Popular Nollywood Actress, and mother of two, Mercy Johnson caused quite a stir of recent, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946