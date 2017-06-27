Tuesday , 27 June 2017
Wizkid Shares Photo Of Himself, But Something Is Wrong In The Photo (See Here)

Jo Daniel June 27, 2017

Nigerian singer,Wizkid shared a photo of himself getting lit! And fans were taking aback a little by what was seen on the table.

Seen on the table are alleged remnants of a powdered illicit drug !! Some were cool with it, while the rest weren’t!

See the photo below:-

What do you think? Drugs?

Source: Naijaloaded

