Wizkid wins 2017 BET best international act: Africa, making it his 2nd time

Actions speak louder than words the say!!
Nigerian singer, Wizkid has shaken off competitions from industry rival Davido, Mr Eazi, Tekno to win the 2017 BET best international act in Africa, This is his second time.
Ad ==> My Husband Used This to Increase His Manhood size Permanently and Last 25minutes. Click Here!
Ad ==> DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 15Days For Life, Click Here!!!
Lol, we dan know say na him go win am na… he deserved it big time
Commenting from techvsentz.com