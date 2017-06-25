Sunday , 25 June 2017
Wizkid wins 2017 BET best international act: Africa, making it his 2nd time

OGA June 25, 2017

Actions speak louder than words the say!!

Nigerian singer, Wizkid has shaken off competitions from industry rival Davido, Mr Eazi, Tekno to win the 2017 BET best international act in  Africa, This is his second time.

Wizkid

Wizkid

One comment

  1. grimes
    June 25, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Lol, we dan know say na him go win am na… he deserved it big time

    Commenting from techvsentz.com

    Reply

