Wizkid wins BET award for second consecutive year

Jo Daniel June 26, 2017

Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has won the BET award for the Best International Act category.

The singer was announced the winner on Saturday in Los Angeles, US.

This is the second straight year the former EME star will be winning the award.

Wizkid beat four other Nigerian artistes — Davido, Wizkid, Mr Eazi and Tekno — to the prize

The quartet was nominated alongside AKA, Babes Wodumo, Nasty C and Stonebwoy.

Last year, the ‘Closer’ singer was nominated alongside Yemi Alade.

Source: Dailypost

