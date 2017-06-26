Woman charged for beating husband after attending different church from hers

A Zimbabwean woman, who is reported to be a member of the Apostolic Sect run by a Johanne Masowe has been reportedly charged for allegedly beating her husband after going to another church. She was also slammed with the additional count after she stri*ped at a police station to avoid being detained in the cell

Prosecutor Munyonga Kuvarega told the Beitbridge Magistrate, Goodswill Mavenge that Ndlovu is the headmaster at Nottingham Primary School in Beitbridge.

As reported by Zimbabwean NewsDay, Kuvarega said on May 20 this year Ndlovu returned home from church and Mudzengi started shouting at him for attending the Apostolic church.

“Ndlovu was served with supper by his daughter and when he finished eating, Mudzengi grabbed him by the neck and pushed him to the floor before she sat on him and assaulted him several times with fists. The accused also destroyed Ndlovu’s Bible, anointing oil and Mwazha’s(his pastor’s) picture.

“The complainant managed to escape and reported the matter to the police, leading to Mudzengi’s arrest.”

Mudzengi was arrested on 17 June 17, but on arrival at the police station, she became violent on learning she would be detained.

She removed all her clothes in full view of male police officers and other people at the station. She then threw the clothes away.Female police officers later grouped around her and forced her to wear her clothes before she was escorted into the cells.

