Your Woman Probably Wants to Have More S*x Than You Think

A new study says men underestimate their partners’ s*x drives.

According to some Canadians, heterosexual men in long-term relationships should have more s*x with their wives and girlfriends.

Well, that’s not exactly what they said. But new research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology indicates that guys tend to immensely underestimate their partners’ s*x drives. It’s a common misconception that, once locked down, women lose their libido. But psychologists from the University of Toronto and the University of Western Ontario studied 229 North American couples (who’ve been together for an average of six years). They were asked to either come into the lab or log their general s*xual desire, their perception of their partners’ s*xual desire and their satisfaction with their relationships daily for three weeks. On a regular basis, men significantly under-perceived how much their wives and girlfriends were feeling it.

So basically, your girl might want it just as much. Stop reading. Go get busy

source: Mademen

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: