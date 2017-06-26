Worker Sacked From Work For Refusing To Wear Bra

A restaurant worker, identified as Kate Hanna, who served drinks braless at the Bird and Beer in Beverley, in the East Riding of Yorkshire, has been sacked, as she claimed managers at the the trendy Californian-themed bar felt her outfit left too little to the imagination.

Some were so outraged that they began to drop bad reviews for the establishment on Google.

The 22-year-old took to her Facebook page to disclose how angry she is with the decision the restaurant’s manger took.

She took a selfie still in her grey T-shirt uniform to prove a point she wasn’t being offensive.

The restaurant was forced to turn off the comments section on its Facebook page after the remarks sparked fury on social media.

She wrote:

“So, I’ve just got home after being sacked from my job, for refusing to wear a bra,”

“Yesterday an inappropriate s*xual remark was made to me (at work). I felt uncomfortable, objectified and shocked that this had happened.

Unfortunately (the manager) saw fit to deal with the situation by telling me that I’m not allowed into work in future unless I’m wearing a bra. This was said to me in front of three other staff members and customers, leaving me feeling body shamed and completely shocked that the blame was being put onto me that I had been sexually harassed at work. I am absolutely disgusted with the blatant lack of respect for my right as a woman to wear whatever makes me personally comfortable. I feel so sad. Nobody should EVER feel the need to hide themselves in order to stay away from unwanted s*xual comments/behaviour.”

Source: Yabaleftonline

